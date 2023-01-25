Newcastle United defeated Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and Nick Pope recorded a 10th successive clean sheet.

Newcastle United midfield Bruno Guimaraes has claimed that team-mate Nick Pope is the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Magpies' impressive season continued on Tuesday night as they took a giant step towards Wembley. Newcastle claimed a 1-0 victory at Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and are now 90 minutes away from an appearance at the national stadium.

Pope extended his run of clean sheets to 10 matches and made a fine save from Southampton striker Che Adams.

The keeper, signed from Burnley for £10 million last summer, is a chief reason why Newcastle are on track to qualify for next season's Champions League.

And speaking after the Southampton win, Guimaraes told Sky Sports: “One goal is important, we could score more but most important was to be one goal in front of Southampton.

Nick Pope saves from Che Adams in Newcastle’s defeat of Southampton. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“I want to thank Nick Pope, I think he's the best goalkeeper in the world. Let's keep it going.”

Certainly, Liverpool fans will raise an eyebrow to Guimaraes' claim as he snubbed his Brazil team-mate Alisson Becker.

Alisson's been one of the few Reds players who's hit the heights required in an underwhelming season so far. Although he's managed just five Premier League clean sheets this season, Jurgen Klopp has been indebted to his stopper on countless occasions.

Signed from AS Roma for £67 million in 2018, he's helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Alisson won the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaigns respectively and is Brazil’s first-choice keeper.

No.2 keeper Caoimhin Kelleher proved the hero in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea on penalties at Wembley last season. Klopp hailed his goalkeeping department after the victory and named Alisson as the world's best.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool with the Golden Glove award at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He said: “If you know how a football team works, you know that goalkeepers are very often separate so I don't see them all the time.

"I see them in decisive moments and the development is absolutely top class but Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world for me.