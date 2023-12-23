Bukayo Saka reveals what he's heard about Kostas Tsimikas' Liverpool injury - 'I want to apologise'
Liverpool injury update on Kostas Tsimikas after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.
Kostas Tsimikas was taken to hospital after being forced off in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.
Tsimikas went down after being fouled by Bukaya Saka in the first half. He went off in pain clutching his collarbone and replaced by Joe Gomez.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saka spoke to Sky Sports after the game and said: "I heard he's gone to hospital, I want to apologise to him. I didn’t mean it of course but, for me, it was just a 50/50."
Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones subsequently revealed that Tsimikas has broken his collarbone. That means he's set for a prolonged period on the treatment table.