Liverpool injury update on Kostas Tsimikas after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Kostas Tsimikas was taken to hospital after being forced off in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Tsimikas went down after being fouled by Bukaya Saka in the first half. He went off in pain clutching his collarbone and replaced by Joe Gomez.

Saka spoke to Sky Sports after the game and said: "I heard he's gone to hospital, I want to apologise to him. I didn’t mean it of course but, for me, it was just a 50/50."