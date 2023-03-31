‘Busy’ - Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool admission that fans will simply love

Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool’s summer transfer window plans.

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool are ‘busy’ in terms of planning for the summer transfer window.

The Reds sit just sixth in the Premier League table, with results proving highly inconsistent throughout the season, and face a battle qualify for next campaign’s Champions League.

Klopp has previously admitted that Liverpool have to do ‘something’ when it comes to bringing in fresh recruits to Anfield. Many fans concur that midfield, in particular, needs strengthening with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham the top target. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is another on the radar along with Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City, was asked by LiverpoolWorld how much planning ahead went on during the recent international break.

In reply, the Reds boss said: “That's the only thing that we do during the international break apart from having a few days off. I don't plan for training sessions because I don't know who's coming back - how when.”

