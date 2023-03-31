Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

‘Busy’ - Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool admission that fans will simply love

Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool’s summer transfer window plans.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:20 BST

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool are ‘busy’ in terms of planning for the summer transfer window.

The Reds sit just sixth in the Premier League table, with results proving highly inconsistent throughout the season, and face a battle qualify for next campaign’s Champions League.

Klopp has previously admitted that Liverpool have to do ‘something’ when it comes to bringing in fresh recruits to Anfield. Many fans concur that midfield, in particular, needs strengthening with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham the top target. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is another on the radar along with Wolves’ Matheus Nunes.

Most Popular

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City, was asked by LiverpoolWorld how much planning ahead went on during the recent international break.

In reply, the Reds boss said: “That's the only thing that we do during the international break apart from having a few days off. I don't plan for training sessions because I don't know who's coming back - how when.”

Quizzed on how those discussions went, Klopp responded: “It was good. Player side, positive I would say. There were talks, not decisions but we are busy as you can imagine.”

Jurgen KloppMason MountPremier LeagueChampions League