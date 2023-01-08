Liverpool under-21s suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

Calvin Ramsay was sent off for Liverpool under-21s against Tottenham. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool under-21s suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the club’s AXA Training Centre today.

And to compound the Reds’ misery, Calvin Ramsay was given a straight red card in the first half of the game.

Ramsay has endured a difficult opening season since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer and been troubled by injuries.

That’s limited him to just two first-team outings, while he was not in the match-day squad for yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Ramsay instead started for the under-21s but was sent off in the the 23rd minute for a trip on Spurs’ Romaine Mundle when he was the last defender.

In addition, Curtis Jones was given a 45-minute outing after also not being present against Wolves. Jones, 21, has been troubled with a tibia issue throughout the campaign.

