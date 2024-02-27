Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's a situation that threatens Liverpool's ambitions. A predicament that Jurgen Klopp recently admitted was 'not great' given the number of senior players unavailable.

The Reds displayed resolve, heart and guts in abundance to win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The dearth of options meant that rookies Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Bobby Clark ended the game - and made excellent contributions in the 1-0 triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Kopites are far too aware that the fledgling talents cannot sustain a Premier League title charge nor a bid to triumph in the Europa League and FA Cup - although many of them may have to face Southampton in the fifth round on Wednesday night.

Liverpool will be hopeful that Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai can return sooner rather than later. All failed late fitness tests to be involved at Wembley, but it suggests they are close to being given the green light to return.

Yet the Reds lost Ryan Gravenberch to injury against Chelsea, while Wataru Endo was spotted leaving the stadium in a protective boot although it is thought to only be a knock. Yet Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones all remain sidelined along with Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak. There are simply too many players confined to the treatment table.

Klopp will be acutely aware that more options are required if Liverpool are to continue to fend off Manchester City and Arsenal and win a second Premier League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds are unable to recall the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton or Sepp van den Berg, who are all thriving on loan because the transfer window is closed. But another potential short-term solution is to scan the free-agent market.

Can Liverpool sign free agents?

Premier League clubs can still register players until the fourth Thursday in March if they have space available in their squad.

After Liverpool resubmitted their squad to the Premier League after the January transfer window, there were 21 senior players registered. That does not include the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Conor Bradley as they are under-21.

The Reds currently have one non-homegrown berth available. Per Premier League rules, clubs can have no more than 17 in the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams are all classed as homegrown as they all played for an FA-affiliated club for at least three years before turning 21.

Are there any free agents available?

There are - but they would not really improve Liverpool's squad.

David De Gea remains without a club after leaving Manchester United last summer. The goalkeeper is said to have turned down a move to Nottingham Forest earlier this year. While Alisson Becker is injured, Liverpool will undoubtedly keep faith with Kelleher, who has been in magnificent form and Adrian will deputise.

Former Leeds United winger Helder Costa was released by the Elland Road outfit in October. The 30-year-old had previously been on loan at Valencia and Al-Ittihad. Xeka, a midfielder, helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season while ex-Real Madrid and PSG winger Jese is also without a club.