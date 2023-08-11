Liverpool have agreed to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Moises Caicedo.

Brighton have accepted a bid of £110 million - a British transfer record - for the midfielder after the Reds swooped ahead of Chelsea. The London outfit had been pursuing Caicedo all summer and had four offers rebuffed.

Reports have suggested that Caicedo will undergo his medical on Merseyside today but Klopp was unsure when speaking to the media.

Ironically, Liverpool raise the curtain on their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. But Caicedo won’t be available.

Premier League rules state that players must be registered by their new club by 12pm on the working day before a game. With tomorrow being Saturday, it does not count as a working day. Therefore, if Caicedo is unveiled as a Liverpool player either this evening or on Saturday, he will not be available.

Regardelss, Kopites will be delighted that Liverpool have finally recruited a new midfielder to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. The pair departed for Saudi Arabia outfits Al-Itthiad and Al-Ettifaq earlier in the summer transfer window.