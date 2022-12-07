Liverpool takeover latest news amid reported interest from Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Liverpool acquiring investment from an Indian company cannot be ruled out amid Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) decision to put the club on the market.

That is the verdict of Kieran Maguire, a football finance experient and lecturer at the University of Liverpool.

It has now been a month since it emerged that FSG are looking for additional investment. Unsurprisingly, several parties have been linked with potential takeovers.

They include a Saudi-Qatari consortium, Dubai Investment Capital and American group Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

In addition, Mukesh Ambani’s name has also been mentioned. The Indian-based businessman is the 10th richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and has a wealth estimated at $90 billion.

And Maguire, speaking to Football Insider, believes that potential Indian buyers could see the financial doors owning a club with the stature of Liverpool could open.

He said: “Indian investment in Liverpool cannot be ruled out.

“It is a huge market and Indian billionaires have seen the success of the IPL as a franchise sport.

“They are also fully aware that, while cricket is the world’s second most popular sport, it is second by a long way to football.

“Liverpool open all kinds of doors. They have a gigantic following all around the world. Therefore, it would make it easier to sign deals with Indian commercial partners.

“That would be a significant financial boost for the club. Also, it would increase the kudos of the owner themself.”

The Boston Globe reported last week that FSG are leaning towards a partial sale rather than a complete takeover.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner previously told the newspaper that there is no set timeframe on when the club could be sold.