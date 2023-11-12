'Can't believe' - Brentford defender Ben Mee left baffled what happened in Liverpool loss
Liverpool earned a 3-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.
Brentford defender Ben Mee admitted he was unsure whether Wataru Endo deserved to be sent off in Liverpool's victory over the Bees - but was baffled why a foul was not awarded.
The Reds bounced back to winning ways as they earned a 3-0 triumph at Anfield. But with Jurgen Klopp's side ahead by one goal, courtesy of Mo Salah's first-half strike, Endo survived a VAR review for a challenge on Brentford captain Christian Norgaard. Referee Paul Tierney had not given a foul for the collision.
Liverpool would go on to kill the game off, with Salah doubling his tally before Diogo Jota got himself on the scoresheet. Mee, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "It didn't look like a great tackle in real time. I know Christian Norgaard has got a few nasty cuts just under his knee. It looked a foul in real time. I can't believe he didn't give a foul.
"Whether it's a red card, I don't know, I've not seen the replays but it's one for people to talk about. You don't want to see players sent off but I was surprised it wasn't a foul."