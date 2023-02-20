Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti has dropped two early team selection hints ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Reds face the Spanish giants in the last-16 first leg at Anfield on Tuesday night as the European heavyweights prepare to renew their rivalry. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 1-0 loss to Madrid in last season's final in Paris.

Both outfits have underwhelmed somewhat on the domestic front this campaign. Liverpool are just eighth in the table having struggled for consistency - but did defeat top-four hopefuls Newcastle United 2-0 at the weekend.

Real, meanwhile, are second in La Liga but are eight points behind arch-rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos are aiming to claim a record 15th European Cup, with Liverpool hoping to add No.7 to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

After Real's 2-0 win against Osasuna, Ancelotti confirmed that veteran striker and talisman Karim Benzema will be fine to feature against Liverpool. He was rested against Osasuna as a precaution.

The Madrid chief also suggested that defender Dani Carvajal 'will play' after coming off the bench.

But Real are sweating on midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos, who have both been ill.