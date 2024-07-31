Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold a reported transfer target for the former Everton manager.

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Real Madrid will not be adding further to their squad this summer amid interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The European champions have already signed Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer along with Brazilian teenager Endrick for €60 million.

Real have been heavily linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold, though. The Liverpool vice-captain is into the final year of his contract and is still to commit his future. Alexander-Arnold is a key player for the Reds, having helped the club win seven major trophies after graduating through the club’s academy - including the Champions League and Premier League.

It’s been suggested that the Santiago Bernabeu side would be keen to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free next summer as a replacement for Dani Carvajal, whose deal expires in 2025. Reports have claimed that Liverpool currently value the right-back, still to return to pre-season duty having helped England reach the final of Euro 2024, at around £70 million.

Regardless, it has seemingly been all-but confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will be spending another season at Liverpool. Real are happy with their squad as they prepare to defend their La Liga and European crowns in the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos boss Ancelotti said ahead of a pre-season friendly against AC Milan in the USA: "The squad is closed. [Jesus] Vallejo is back, ]David] Alaba is recovering and we have the youngsters who are training and have a lot of quality like the three centre-backs: Joan, Jacobo and Raúl. In this position we believe we are very well covered. Alaba will be back and he will do well. There are no departures because everyone wants to stay."

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to make extending Alexander-Arnold’s deal as one of his main priorities. Captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah are also out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Speaking earlier this month at Arne Slot’s first press conference, Hughes said: “Contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about. These are private matters between club and players.