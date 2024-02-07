Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has been backed to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's manager by an EFL chairman.

But Southampton's Russell Martin could have an outside chance if that is the route that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group go down - along with Leicester City's Enzo Maresca.

Klopp delivered the bombshell news just short of two weeks ago that he will depart the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season after nine years. Arriving in October 2015, the German engineered Liverpool's rise back among the European elite. Six major trophies have been won under Klopp's tenure - including the Champions League in 2019 and a maiden Premier League title the following season. The Reds are also top of the table this term and continue to fight on four fronts.

FSG now face the challenge of filling Klopp's void. Alonso, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 during his playing days, is the early frontrunner. The former Spain international is in charge at Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is also among the favourites while ex-RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is another name who has been mentioned.

Darragh MacAnthony, the majority owner of Peterborough United and a Liverpool fan, believes that an upcoming coach rather than a seasoned veteran is the approach to take. And although it might be too early for Martin, who is currently on track to guide Southampton back to the Premier League in his first season amid a current 24-match unbeaten run, to take the Anfield reins, he's been tipped to go to the very top.

Speaking on his podcast The Hard Truth, MacAnthony said: "What he's done for the club has been evolutionary winning a league title for the first time in 30 years. The football, the identity - I understand why he's done it. I understand he's exhausted, it's full tilt, if I were a football manager I'd need a break because I'm full tilt.

"I'm not comparing myself but his personality is all in. If he can't give everything, he's one of those people who are real. Some might pick their £15 million up and get on with it but he's not like that. Even if he was poor, he'd still walk.

"We'd love Alonso. I'm not sure we'd get him because Real Madrid might be sniffing around him. Outside of that, I can't think of too many candidates I'd love. I don't want someone in their 50s or 60s. I want someone where it's Liverpool 2.0 or now you can call it Liverpool 2.5 because you're now going to have a new manager.

"They're younger, they're fresher, you want new ideas. I think we're going to have a good season winning one or two trophies. We're not going to win the league, it'll be Man City, I've always said they'll win the league by a canter. Really devastating and the Premier League is losing another great character. If Pep left in a year, the Premier League is like: 'What are you left with?' A real shame.

"I think you look at the Brighton guy. The Leicester guy might be an outside chance. He's getting a bit of criticism from Leicester fans for keeping the ball too much. It could be the German guy, Nagelsmann, who I'm not really fond of. Alonso would be ideal because he's Liverpool DNA.

