Liverpool's player defender Sami Hyypia of Finland, striker Djibril Cisse of France and striker Milan Baros of Czech Republic are seen during a training session ahead of the European Champions League final against AC Milan May 24, 2005 in Istanbul, Turkey. The European Champions League final match between AC Milan and Liverpool will take place on May 25. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Djibril Cisse was part of Liverpool’s famous 2005 Champions League-winning side.

The son of one of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winners has revealed he’s signed scholarship terms at Liverpool.

The players involved in the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ are firmly etched into Anfield folklore. From being three goals behind against a star-studded AC Milan side in the Turkish capital, the Reds produced an almost unfathomable comeback to win the game on penalties - and add a fifth European Cup to the trophy cabinet.

The heroes on the night, of course, included captain Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek as he kept out Andriy Shevchenko’s spot-kick to win the shootout for Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool. And Djibril Cisse held his nerve from 12 yards to score Liverpool’s second penalty. The striker replaced Milan Baros in the 85th minute to provide fresh legs and more pace up front.

The Frenchman signed for the Reds the previous summer for £14 million from Auxerre but broke his leg just months into his Anfield career. However, he made a quicker-than-expected return to fitness - and played his part in one of Liverpool’s most memorable nights in the club’s history.

The following campaign, Cisse netted in the FA Cup final when the Reds again produced a steely fightback to beat West Ham United on penalties. The centre-forward left that summer on loan for Marseille before that move became permanent after scoring a total of 24 goals in 82 games for Liverpool.

However, despite going on to play for Panathinaikos, Sunderland, Lazio, Al-Gharafa, Kuban Krasnodar, Bastia, Saint-Pierroise and Yverdon-Sport, Cisse’s roots have remained in the north west. He had three children with his ex-wife Jude - and one is on Liverpool’s books.

Prince Kobe has been with the Reds since the age of four, with the forward making his debut for the under-18s last season. Now the 16-year-old has taken the next step by penning scholarship terms and will be a regular for Mark Bridge-Wilkinson’s side in the 2024-25 campaign.