Sheyi Ojo spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Millwall, having had spells with the likes of Rangers and Fulham previously.

Millwall have ruled out signing Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo on a free transfer this summer.

The winger hasn’t played for the Reds since January 2017 and is set to be released when his contract expires at the end of the month.

He’s spent the past five years on loan at five different clubs - Fulham, Reims, Rangers, Cardiff City and most recently Millwall.

However, Ojo made just 19 outings and failed to register a goal or assist as the Lions finished ninth in the Championship.

Despite being available for nothing, manager Gary Rowett will not be signing the 24-year-old along with fellow loanee Luke Freeman from Sheffield United.

What’s been said

Speaking to News at Den about the pair, Rowett said: “I wish him [Ojo] all the best, I don’t think it’s something that we’ll be able to pursue.

“Luke had a very frustrating time. He’s a top player but, obviously, he’s not been able to show that.

“But again, probably unlikely we’re going to be able to pursue that, although Luke could be out of contract this summer.

“At the moment, our focus is on players who played last season and had good, positive seasons.

“That’s where we’re looking at this moment in time.”

Ojo - who Liverpool signed as a 14-year-old from MK Dons - was left out of Millwall’s final two squads for games against Peterborough and Bournemouth.

Explaining his reasons, Rowett said: “Sheyi’s been really unlucky.

“He came in, had a good impact, got injured and we had to bring other players in.

“I’m at the point where I have to pick the payer that I think are going to have the most impact late in the season. Unfortunately, Sheyi missed out today.