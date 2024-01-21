Chelsea add to their squad in January transfer window ahead of upcoming Liverpool clash
Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield at the end of January.
Chelsea have added to their squad ahead of their next Premier League fixture - which is against Liverpool.
The Blues languish just ninth in the table despite splashing out on more than £1 billion since a Toddy Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022.
However, things have not improved on the pitch for Chelsea, who beat Liverpool to the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer for a combined fee of around £170 million. The Reds, meanwhile, sit at the summit of the Premier League table.
In addition, the west London outfit's finances are being investigated by the Premier League and despite head coach Mauricio Pochettino wanting new players this month, no signings have been made so far.
Instead, Chelsea have opted to recall Cesare Casadei from his loan spell at Leicester City. The 21-year-old midfielder has scored three goals in 25 games for the Championship leaders this campaign. And with Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu currently unavailable, Cadadei - signed from Inter Milan for £12 million 18 months ago - returns to bolster numbers.
The Blues are not in action in the Premier League this weekend as it's their turn to enjoy a break from the Premier League. Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and then Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round before meeting Liverpool at Anfield on 31 January.