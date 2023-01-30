Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez may be set to join Chelsea, as the Reds get another reminder of their lack of power in the market.

With just hours to go until the end of the January transfer window, Chelsea have once again moved in for Benfica’s Enzo Fernanez.

The Argentinian has been a revelation so far this season for club and country and now he’s on the brink of completing a big-money move to the Premier League.

According to David Ornstein, Fernandez wants to leave his Portuguese club in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have offered to pay the release clause for the star of £106million ($128m) but only if the payment terms are right.

It’s also said that things are advancing as Chelsea could be set to take their spending to well over £600m in two windows. It appears a another transfer blow for Liverpool, who look increasingly likely to miss out on their midfield targets.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is now a target of Arsenal, who’ve had two bids rejected over the course of the last few days, as well as Chelsea, who bid earlier in the window.

The Seagulls have confirmed he is not for sale and could demand up to £90m for his services.

Having only joined Benfica last summer, Fernandez has been integral to Benfica’s excellant form this season. They sit eight points clear at the top of Liga Portugal and have a favourable knockout tie in the Champions League against Club Brugge.

He’s produced four goals and seven assists from midfield in 29 games so far this season, clearly enjoying life in Europe following his move from River Plate.

An all-action midfielder, Fernandez is capable of contributing in a number of ways in midfield at both ends of the pitch. This is reflected with his statistics - there aren’t many measures in which he isn’t highly ranked.

A truly top-class midfield like Fernandez would surely be a game-changer for Chelsea if he’s signed - and it’s just the type of big-money move that Liverpool cannot compete with. Money has been promised in the summer to secure the services of Jude Bellingham, but they are set to lose out on Fernandez.