Chelsea ‘join race’ to sign £34 million Liverpool transfer target

Chelsea have launched an enquiry for Liverpool-linked midfielder Gabri Veiga, reports suggest.

The Reds are looking to further strengthen their engine room in the summer transfer window despite already signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side finished fifth in the Premier League - missing out on Champions League qualification - while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all departed Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders already so far. They include Khephren Thuram (Nice), Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich).

Veiga, who plays for Celta Viga, is another who has been mooted. The 21-year-old scored 11 goals and recorded four assists for the La Liga club in 2022-23 - and is said to have a release clause of £34 million.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have held talks with Celta about Veiga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And now Chelsea have made a similar decision when it comes to the Spain under-21s international. Speaking on Youtube, Romano said: “Chelsea are asking information for Gabri Veiga. We know he’s one of the players on the list for Liverpool. Liverpool did the exact same a few days ago asking for information on the player and the release clause.

“Chelsea are now also informed. Both clubs wanted to know the release clause, how many years to pay the release clause, what kind of payments terms, if there is a chance to negotiate around the clause. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are well informed.”