Chelsea have pulled out of signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to reports.

The USA international has already had a medical ahead of a £20 million move to Stamford Bridge.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that terms could not be agreed and Chelsea’s full focus is now on signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. He wrote on Twitter: “Moisés Caicedo — as @skysports_sheth- called earlier Chelsea are prepared to leave talks for Adams despite medical tests already done. Documents were not signed yet. Full focus on Caicedo.”

Liverpool are in a tussle with the London outfit for the Ecuador international’s signature. The Reds have already had a British record £110 million bid accepted by Brighton yet there has not been progress since.

Chelsea have been in hot pursuit of the 21-year-old throughout the summer although they have had four bids turned down - culminating at £80 million.