Chelsea provide bleak Romeo Lavia update as snub continues to work in Liverpool’s favour

Romeo Lavia turned down a summer transfer to Liverpool but is still to play for Chelsea.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Romeo Lavia is still nowhere near close to returning from injury.

Lavia has endured a nightmare period since opting to join the Stamford Bridge side in the summer transfer window ahead of Liverpool. The Reds had a bid accepted by Southampton for the 19-year-old as Jurgen Klopp aimed to bolster his midfield options following the unexpected departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ittifaw and Al-Ettihad respectively. But Lavia decided to join Chelsea for a fee of £58 million.

However, the Belgium international still awaits his debut for the London outfit as he struggles with an ankle injury. And when the season recommences on Saturday week, Lavia will still not be in contention.

Speaking before Chelsea's 4-1 win over Burnley last weekend, head coach Pochettino said: "Romeo still is not running, so I cannot tell you. After the international break he is still not going to be ready."

Liverpool instead turned their attention to signing Wataru Endo from Stutrgart for around £16 million, while they recruited Ryan Gravenberch on summer transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich for £34 million. Gravenberch has recorded one goal and two assists in seven appearances so far while Endo has made five outings.

