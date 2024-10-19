Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have previously been linked with a transfer for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Chelsea sporting director Laurence Stewart has admitted that Levi Colwill faced an uncertain future at the club - having previously been on Liverpool’s radar.

The Reds were heavily linked with the centre-back in the summer of 2023. Colwill was returning to Chelsea after an impressive loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, although his future at Stamford Bridge was unclear. Liverpool reportedly felt that he could add balance to the defence being a left-footer, while Colwill’s parents were raised supporting the Reds.

However, despite academy products Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek leaving during the transfer window, the London outfit opted to keep Colwill. The 21-year-old made a total of 32 appearances last season, while he’s been a regular so far this term having played in every minute in the opening seven Premier League games and has been capped four times for England.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Stewart admitted after his appointment along with Paul Winstanley that they were unsure if Chelsea would keep Colwill. But they are delighted he stayed in the capital. “There was a little bit of a question mark about Levi’s future when we arrived and what that might be,” said Stewart. “So, obviously, we’re delighted that he’s here and he’s playing and developing, and I think as long as he continues with the same approach and mentality, which we absolutely expect him to, I think you’ve got another regular England international there.

“So it’s about the players that have come in, but also some of the players that were here and Levi’s a really good example of that.”

Liverpool have not signed a central defender since Ibrahima Konate arrived from RB Leipzig in 2021. In that time, Jarell Quansah has developed into a fully fledged first-team player, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez the other current options. It was suggested that Arne Slot was potentially looking at signing a new centre-half earlier this summer but one did not materalise.