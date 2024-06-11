Chelsea stance on Liverpool 'target' Levi Colwill confirmed as Joao Palhinha interest revived
Chelsea have no plans to sell Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.
The defender has been linked with Liverpool for some time, with the Anfield hierarchy admirers. The one-cap England international made a total of 32 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side last season, helping them finish sixth in the Premier League.
Colwill has admitted his father is a Liverpool fan and Chelsea's potential need to sell in order to meet profit and sustainability rules means that the academy product's future has been somewhat precarious. Bayern Munich have been linked with the 21-year-old.
However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have no plans to sell Colwill despite interest. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Understand Chelsea position on Levi Colwill remains same as last summer: no plans to sell him.
Despite interest from several top clubs, Colwill is again considered important part of #CFC project and a key player for their future."
However, Bayern Munich have reportedly revived interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The 28-year-old was rumoured to be a target for Liverpool last summer when they were in search of a new defensive midfielder following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.
Palhinha came close to joining Bayern a year ago but the deal collapsed at the 11th hour before he penned a new contract at Fulham. However, the Evening Standard suggests that the German giants have made a £30 million bid for the Portugal international
Fulham sporting director Tony Khan admitted in February that Palhinha could be sold for the right price. He said: Khan said: “I would want him as part of the team for as long as possible and we were very happy to extend his contract, but if an offer came along that would make sense for everyone I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time.”
