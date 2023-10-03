Chelsea star joins Liverpool & Everton in exclusive Premier League seven-man list after goal - gallery
There have only been seven Ukrainian players to score in the Premier League, can you name them all?
The Premier League has seen goals scored from players all over the world, but only seven have scored from Ukraine since the league’s inception in 1992.
In fact, there have been goalscorers from 101 different foreign FIFA affiliated nations during that time.
There have been over 30,000 goals in total as well and Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener for Chelsea last night saw him join an exclusive list of Ukrainian names to score in this league.
Joining a former Liverpool and current Everton defender, here’s the full list of Ukrainian players to score in the Premier League.