Chelsea suffer fresh injury blow as Enzo Maresca makes new Liverpool title race claim

Chelsea earned a 4-3 win over Tottenham to close the gap on Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca has again played down Chelsea’s chances of being Premier League title contenders despite closing the gap on Liverpool.

The Stamford Bridge side took advantage of the Reds’ Merseyside derby against Everton being postponed amid Storm Darragh. Chelsea fought from behind to deliver a 4-3 win over Tottenham and move four points behind leaders Liverpool.

The London outfit have won over plenty of their doubters this season after spending more than £1 billion on transfers under the ownership of BlueCo. Their young squad have made impressive progress since Maresca took over as head coach in the summer transfer window.

But the Italian is adamant that Chelsea cannot be considered as challengers to the Premier League crown. Maresca said: “After the game, my message to the players is to be focused in the day‑by‑day, our sessions, the next game on Thursday and then Sunday.

“The main focus has to be to enjoy the day off and when we come back train well, go for the game. The fans can dream because from the outside it is quite clear and inside the reality is we are not ready. The important thing is we improve day by day.”

Chelsea did suffer a new injury blow when Romeo Lavia was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury. Lavia was plagued with fitness issues last season after making a £53 million switch from Southampton, having been wanted by Liverpool. Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are also currently sidelined.