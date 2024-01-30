Chelsea sweating on key man ahead of Liverpool clash as availability 'remains to be seen'
Levi Colwill was forced to miss Chelsea's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.
The centre-back, linked with a switch to Anfield last summer, was forced to pull out of the Stamford Bridge side's 0-0 FA Cup draw against Aston Villa last weekend. Colwill was set to start but was withdrawn during the warm-up.
According to The Athletic, it 'remains to be seen' if the England international can be involved when Chelsea make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow (20.15 GMT). Colwill does not have a serious setback but is doubtful to face the Reds.
Speaking after the Villa draw, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We don't believe that it is so bad. It's a small issue that maybe he didn't feel comfortable. We knew before that maybe we might not start with him. I hope that he can be in training tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."
Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and aim to retain their five-point lead ahead of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa. Chelsea, meanwhile, are in ninth place.