Chelsea are hopeful that Levi Colwill can feature against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The centre-back, linked with a switch to Anfield last summer, was forced to pull out of the Stamford Bridge side's 0-0 FA Cup draw against Aston Villa last weekend. Colwill was set to start but was withdrawn during the warm-up.

According to The Athletic, it 'remains to be seen' if the England international can be involved when Chelsea make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow (20.15 GMT). Colwill does not have a serious setback but is doubtful to face the Reds.

Speaking after the Villa draw, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We don't believe that it is so bad. It's a small issue that maybe he didn't feel comfortable. We knew before that maybe we might not start with him. I hope that he can be in training tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."