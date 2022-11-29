The England international’s profile and price tag seem to rocket after every game he plays.

Liverpool are set to become involved in a four-way battle to sign Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds, Manchester City and Real Madrid have long been linked with the 19-year-old midfielder but now Chelsea have serious intentions of joining the party.

Advertisement

Former Birmingham Citybyoungster Bellingham is currently on World Cup duty in Qatar with the Three Lions but that has not stopped speculation over his future.

Bellingham made a shock switch to the Bundesliga giants in the summer of 2020 and has established himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Already valued at north of £100 million, his debut international goal and eye-catching performance in England’s 6-2 win over Iran in their World Cup opener saw his price tag rise even further.

With the Three Lions set to qualify for the knock-out stages - barring a huge defeat against Wales in the final group game - the box-to-box midfielder’s value could skyrocket further as the global tournament progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly appears willing to pay whatever it takes to land one of world football’s hottest stars.

Speaking on the London Is Blue Podcast, Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law revealed the inside track from Stamford Bridge. “Chelsea will bid big for Bellingham, but they are not favourites to sign him” he said. “They will match any bid that is made for Bellingham but the move won’t just come down to money.”

Jude Bellingham is tipped to be one of the stars of Qatar 2022. (Getty Images)

Liverpool remain favourites to sign Bellingham when he becomes available next year, despite reports that the teenage star is already out of their price range unless a new investor is found by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), or, another star player is sold.

Advertisement