Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: seven players ruled out and four doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and Chelsea early injury and team news before the 2023-24 Premier League season opener.
Liverpool raise the curtain to their 2023-24 Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday.
The Reds turn a new chapter following a disappointing fifth-place finish last term, which saw them surrender Champions League qualification.
Plenty expected a busy summer at Anfield - but perhaps not as hectic as it’s been. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s exits were hardly a surprise and they were replaced by the respective arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million.
But there has been more change in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho completed surprise exits to Saudi Arabia outfits Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively, leaving Liverpool short in the engine room.
Now after five pre-season friendles - earning wins over Karlsruher, Leicester City and SV Darmstadt 98, drawing with Greuther Furth and losing to Bayern Munich - the Reds turn their attention to competitive action.
Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea isn’t the easiest fixture, although the London outfit have had even more upheaval throughout the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino now head coach.
Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.