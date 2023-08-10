Liverpool and Chelsea early injury and team news before the 2023-24 Premier League season opener.

Liverpool raise the curtain to their 2023-24 Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds turn a new chapter following a disappointing fifth-place finish last term, which saw them surrender Champions League qualification.

Plenty expected a busy summer at Anfield - but perhaps not as hectic as it’s been. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s exits were hardly a surprise and they were replaced by the respective arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million.

But there has been more change in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho completed surprise exits to Saudi Arabia outfits Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively, leaving Liverpool short in the engine room.

Now after five pre-season friendles - earning wins over Karlsruher, Leicester City and SV Darmstadt 98, drawing with Greuther Furth and losing to Bayern Munich - the Reds turn their attention to competitive action.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea isn’t the easiest fixture, although the London outfit have had even more upheaval throughout the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino now head coach.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - doubtful The Liverpool midfielder hasn’t played since April as he comes back from hip surgery. Having yet to feature in pre-season, it’s hard so see him being fit enough to be involved yet despite a return to training. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Stefan Bajcetic - doubtful Very similar to Thiago, although he has been absent since March. Liverpool are being cautious with the 18-year-old. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Conor Bradley - doubtful The Liverpool right-back impressed on loan at Bolton last season. But he picked up a knock before the trip to Singapore and was not involved in the last friendly against Darmstadt. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Nat Phillips - doubt The Liverpool defender has not featured throughout pre-season and was not spotted in training on Wednesday. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images