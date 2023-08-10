Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Chelsea vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Chelsea vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Chelsea vs Liverpool team news. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: seven players ruled out and four doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Chelsea early injury and team news before the 2023-24 Premier League season opener.

By Will Rooney
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

Liverpool raise the curtain to their 2023-24 Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds turn a new chapter following a disappointing fifth-place finish last term, which saw them surrender Champions League qualification.

Plenty expected a busy summer at Anfield - but perhaps not as hectic as it’s been. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s exits were hardly a surprise and they were replaced by the respective arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined fee of £95 million.

But there has been more change in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho completed surprise exits to Saudi Arabia outfits Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively, leaving Liverpool short in the engine room.

Now after five pre-season friendles - earning wins over Karlsruher, Leicester City and SV Darmstadt 98, drawing with Greuther Furth and losing to Bayern Munich - the Reds turn their attention to competitive action.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea isn’t the easiest fixture, although the London outfit have had even more upheaval throughout the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino now head coach.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.

The Liverpool midfielder hasn’t played since April as he comes back from hip surgery. Having yet to feature in pre-season, it’s hard so see him being fit enough to be involved yet despite a return to training.

1. Thiago Alcantara - doubtful

The Liverpool midfielder hasn’t played since April as he comes back from hip surgery. Having yet to feature in pre-season, it’s hard so see him being fit enough to be involved yet despite a return to training. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Very similar to Thiago, although he has been absent since March. Liverpool are being cautious with the 18-year-old.

2. Stefan Bajcetic - doubtful

Very similar to Thiago, although he has been absent since March. Liverpool are being cautious with the 18-year-old. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool right-back impressed on loan at Bolton last season. But he picked up a knock before the trip to Singapore and was not involved in the last friendly against Darmstadt.

3. Conor Bradley - doubtful

The Liverpool right-back impressed on loan at Bolton last season. But he picked up a knock before the trip to Singapore and was not involved in the last friendly against Darmstadt. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool defender has not featured throughout pre-season and was not spotted in training on Wednesday.

4. Nat Phillips - doubt

The Liverpool defender has not featured throughout pre-season and was not spotted in training on Wednesday. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Team newsChelseaPremier LeagueChampions League