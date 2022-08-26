Chris Sutton delivers score prediction for ‘must-win’ Liverpool clash vs Bournemouth

The pundit is backing the Reds to finally break their winless streak.

Chris Sutton has predicted that Liverpool will pick up their first victory of the new Premier League season in a “must-win” clash against Bournemouth.

The Reds have taken just two points from their first three matches, and are currently languishing 16th in the table following Monday night’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

For their part, Bournemouth have followed up an opening day win over Aston Villa with back-to-back losses, and were soundly beaten 3-0 by Arsenal last weekend.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Sutton is of the belief that Liverpool will have too much for their newly-promoted opposition.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “There is a long way to go in the Premier League season, but this is must-win for Liverpool in terms of they need to get their season going and kick-start it. It is win in any which way you can. It is that desperate for them, in some respects.

“They lack creativity in the middle of the park and that has been a big problem. Darwin Nunez’s sending off after the headbutt has set them back, they have lacked that physical presence and they certainly missed him against Manchester United, I think he would have made a difference.

“Roberto Firmino has been a good player for them over the years, but they are missing something, they are missing their spark, they need to get it back and we are all thinking what a great opportunity at home to Bournemouth.

“I watched Bournemouth get walloped by Manchester City the other week, but they were stubborn in the way they defended and really committed. Liverpool will want an early goal and I suspect they will win this one.”