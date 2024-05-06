City Football Group boss makes brilliant Liverpool and Anfield claim as Man City completely snubbed
Girona boss Michel has revealed he wants to be drawn against Liverpool in next season’s Champions League to experience Anfield.
Blanquivermells have enjoyed a stunning campaign that few many have predicted. Girona are second in La Liga and are ahead of giants Barcelona by a point following a stunning 4-2 victory in the Catalan derby.
After being promoted back to the top flight two years ago, Girona - part of the City Football Group - have secured European football for the first time in their history. They will be rubbing shoulders with the elite clubs on the continent in the Champions League.
And Michel has revealed that he hopes his side can face Liverpool at Anfield in the competition. Via AS, he said: “We are going to enjoy this, the Champions League. All praise always falls short. The players have entered history. What we have done this year is incredible, it is historic. We will have four days to continue doing things. I don't know whether to say it, but the next dream, challenge and step is to win a title with Girona.
“A rather difficult challenge, but possible. We are going to play the Champions League to be able to lift it and we will also have the cup and the league. We will be closer to a title.
“At Rayo (Vallecano, his former club) there was a lot of singing: 'next year Rayo-Liverpool'. I want to play for Liverpool. I hope there is some history out there, there are many. See if it's Bayern Munich, Milan, Inter. I want to go to Anfield and I order Inter, Bayern Munich at home so that people can enjoy. I also like the Borussia Dortmund Wall, another team to go to.”
