Michel, Head Coach of Girona FC, shows appreciation to the fans whilst wearing a UEFA Champions League shirt following victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at Montilivi Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Girona boss Michel has revealed he wants to be drawn against Liverpool in next season’s Champions League to experience Anfield.

Blanquivermells have enjoyed a stunning campaign that few many have predicted. Girona are second in La Liga and are ahead of giants Barcelona by a point following a stunning 4-2 victory in the Catalan derby.

After being promoted back to the top flight two years ago, Girona - part of the City Football Group - have secured European football for the first time in their history. They will be rubbing shoulders with the elite clubs on the continent in the Champions League.

And Michel has revealed that he hopes his side can face Liverpool at Anfield in the competition. Via AS, he said: “We are going to enjoy this, the Champions League. All praise always falls short. The players have entered history. What we have done this year is incredible, it is historic. We will have four days to continue doing things. I don't know whether to say it, but the next dream, challenge and step is to win a title with Girona.

“A rather difficult challenge, but possible. We are going to play the Champions League to be able to lift it and we will also have the cup and the league. We will be closer to a title.