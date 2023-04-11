A look at some of the best Liverpool shirts over the years, worn by some of the very best.

Liverpool have had some brilliant kits over the years, created by global brands including Adidas, Reebok, Nike and Umbro.

Their current sponsors in Nike have adopted the minimalistic design, but there are plenty of different styles we’ve seen over the years. And each one evokes different memories for fans.

Vintage football kits are extremely popular and perhaps this list may inspire you to sport a classic jersey in the future - or even add to your already existing collection.

Here’s 10 examples of classic Liverpool kits worn by some of the most revered legends in the club’s history.

1 . 1984/85 - Home Kit One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players in one of their greatest ever kits - what more can you say? Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . 2004/05 - Home Kit A brilliant kit seen here worn by Steven Gerrard in the aftermath of the iconic 2005 Champions League final. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3 . 1989/90 - Home Kit John Aldridge seen here sporting one of the most famous and popular kits during the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley Stadium - a match they won match 3-2. Photo: Getty Images

4 . 1963/64 - Home Kit This classic kit with a clean all-red look was worn by the side that won the 1963/64 Division One Championship and is still being sported by the great Ron Yeats here as he poses with the 1965/66 trophy. Photo: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images