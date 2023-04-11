Register
Classic Liverpool football shirts: LFC legends in vintage kits through the years - gallery

A look at some of the best Liverpool shirts over the years, worn by some of the very best.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Liverpool have had some brilliant kits over the years, created by global brands including Adidas, Reebok, Nike and Umbro.

Their current sponsors in Nike have adopted the minimalistic design, but there are plenty of different styles we’ve seen over the years. And each one evokes different memories for fans.

Vintage football kits are extremely popular and perhaps this list may inspire you to sport a classic jersey in the future - or even add to your already existing collection.

Here’s 10 examples of classic Liverpool kits worn by some of the most revered legends in the club’s history.

One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players in one of their greatest ever kits - what more can you say?

1. 1984/85 - Home Kit

One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players in one of their greatest ever kits - what more can you say? Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A brilliant kit seen here worn by Steven Gerrard in the aftermath of the iconic 2005 Champions League final.

2. 2004/05 - Home Kit

A brilliant kit seen here worn by Steven Gerrard in the aftermath of the iconic 2005 Champions League final. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

John Aldridge seen here sporting one of the most famous and popular kits during the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley Stadium - a match they won match 3-2.

3. 1989/90 - Home Kit

John Aldridge seen here sporting one of the most famous and popular kits during the FA Cup final against Everton at Wembley Stadium - a match they won match 3-2. Photo: Getty Images

This classic kit with a clean all-red look was worn by the side that won the 1963/64 Division One Championship and is still being sported by the great Ron Yeats here as he poses with the 1965/66 trophy.

4. 1963/64 - Home Kit

This classic kit with a clean all-red look was worn by the side that won the 1963/64 Division One Championship and is still being sported by the great Ron Yeats here as he poses with the 1965/66 trophy. Photo: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images

