The January window has been extremely quiet for Liverpool, as their summer business was certainly sizeable enough for them to avoid the need to dip into the market once again.

Any squad issues were resolved in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp placed his trust in the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to come good, despite slow starts.

Then, he opted to continue to promote youth prospects and the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have been brilliant since earning regular minutes.

Therefore, it has led to a slow winter window. With just a few days left in the window, we've decided to compile all of the transfer reports, dividing them up into whether the deal is close, completed or just a rumour - here's what we found.

1 . Done: Calvin Ramsay - Bolton The right-back was recalled by the club after featuring just twice for Preston North End this season. But, having recovered from injury, he has now completed a loan move to join high-flyers Bolton. Coincidently, it's the same club which Connor Bradley enjoyed huge success at on loan last season, and Ramsay will be hoping to make a similar impact after a tough spell.

2 . Done: Fabio Carvalho to Hull The attacker has joined Hull on loan until the end of the season following his return from RB Leipzig. Having struggled for game time in Germany, Carvalho will be a guaranteed starter for the Yorkshire side who are pushing for promotion. Photo: Hull City

3 . Done: Owen Beck re-called The left-back was recalled from Dundee United to help provide cover for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. During his time in Scotland, he impressed and it remains to be seen if he will be loaned out again or kept around when the window shuts.