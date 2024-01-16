Liverpool may not have the busiest January window but considering that they've made signings in the last four winter windows, we can't rule it out.

A brilliant summer of business has helped to springboard Liverpool to success so far this season and there aren't really any gaping holes in their squad that need to be filled, in all honesty. Plus, the emergence of strong academy prospects and recalled players have brought depth at the right time.

Jurgen Klopp trusts his squad and the academy prospects and we've seen Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley shine but some fans will still point towards potentially bringing in a centre-back or defensive midfielder at some point this year. Although, their current injury list is concerning and that could force their hand in the market.

Given how quickly the transfer landscape can change, here at LiverpoolWorld we've decided to cover all the deals and potential deals that Liverpool are involved in.

1 . Done: Fabio Carvalho to Hull The attacker has joined Hull on loan until the end of the season following his return from RB Leipzig. Having struggled for game time in Germany, Carvalho will be a guaranteed starter for the Yorkshire side who are pushing for promotion. Photo: Hull City

2 . Done: Calvin Ramsay The right-back was recalled by the club after featuring juts twice for Preston North End this season. A knee injury has derailed his season and he returns to the club to be monitored as they ponder his next steps.

3 . Done: Owen Beck re-called The left-back was recalled from Dundee United to help provide cover for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. During his time in Scotland, he impressed and it remains to be seen if he will be loaned out again or kept around when the window shuts.

4 . Done: Rhys Williams - Loaned Out The centre-back was underused and undervalued at Aberdeen returned to Anfield but he has now moved onto Port Vale until the end of the season.