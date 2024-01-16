Close, done and maybe: Latest on every Liverpool story of the transfer window as another loan secured
It's been a quiet start to the January transfer window at Liverpool.
Liverpool may not have the busiest January window but considering that they've made signings in the last four winter windows, we can't rule it out.
A brilliant summer of business has helped to springboard Liverpool to success so far this season and there aren't really any gaping holes in their squad that need to be filled, in all honesty. Plus, the emergence of strong academy prospects and recalled players have brought depth at the right time.
Jurgen Klopp trusts his squad and the academy prospects and we've seen Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley shine but some fans will still point towards potentially bringing in a centre-back or defensive midfielder at some point this year. Although, their current injury list is concerning and that could force their hand in the market.
