Jude Bellingham has officially become a Real Madrid player.

The Spanish giants have confirmed that the midfielder will join the club from Borussia Dortmund. He will be unveiled tomorrow by Los Blancos, having signed a six-year contract.

Liverpool were long-term admirers of Bellingham but dropped out of the race earlier this year. It is believed that the Reds were put off by the price tag of more than €100 million for the England international - with Jurgen Klopp’s side requiring several additions in the summer transfer window after an underwhelming 2022-23 season that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Real statement said: “Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place.