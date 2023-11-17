Coach reveals the Liverpool youngster he can 'sense' is rated so highly by Jurgen Klopp
The Liverpool academy product has already made nine appearances this season.
Lee Carsley believes that you can 'sense' how highly Liverpool rate Jarell Qaunsah.
The centre-back has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at Anfield. Returning from a loan spell at Bristol Rovers, Quansah caught the eye during pre-season and established himself as fifth-choice in the pecking order.
The academy product has made nine appearances for the Reds, including a full Premier League debut in a 3-1 victory over Wolves. He's also broken his way into the England under-21 squad such has been his eye-catching progress.
Lee Carsley, head coach of the young Lions, believes that Quansah's maturity is what makes him stand out. And the confidence given to him by Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool coaching staff is why the academy product - who captained Liverpool under-19s in the UEFA Youth League last season - has thrived.
Speaking to reporters, Carsley said: "He's very mature. That's something that stands out with him. He's very level-headed. You get the feel that, along with some of the other players whatever challenge is thrown at him, they just handle and take in their stride.
"The support he's got at Liverpool, you can sense they rate him highly and when a player feels that, it generally transfers into the performances you see. I thought it was a good example on Thursday night. The main thing for us is to get him some game time. He's made his debut but like a lot of the other players, will want to start for the under-21s and is going the right way about it."