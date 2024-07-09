Cody Gakpo. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Cody Gakpo has helped spearhead Holland to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Cody Gakpo has insisted that his preferred position is playing off the left wing.

The Liverpool forward has been Holland’s talisman at Euro 2024. Gakpo has scored three times - and also forced an own goal for the winner in a 2-1 victory over Turkey in the quarter-finals - to help Ronald Koeman’s side reach the last four of the competition. They face England on Wednesday night.

Gakpo signed for Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37.5 million in January 2023. He arrived after plundering nine goals and 12 assists in 14 league games for PSV in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Yet after moving to Anfield, he has largely been deployed as a central striker. Chances operating on the flank have been minimal as Luis Diaz was former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s preferred option.

But there has been a change in the Liverpool hot seat, with Arne Slot taking over from Klopp. The new head coach admitted at his first press conference that he has his opinion on Gakpo - who has scored 23 goals in 79 appearances for the Reds - and what his best role is.

And the 25-year-old is at a firm belief that it’s where he has been starring for Holland. Speaking ahead of the semi-final against England in Dortmund, he said: “I will play on the left wing at this tournament. I also played a lot as a striker at Liverpool. I have always been a left winger. That has always been my preference. But in the past year and a half, the coach has needed me in other positions and then you have to be ready. I have tried to do that as best I could.”

Gakpo has caught the eye at the Euros, with his ability to cut in from the wing and score becoming his trademark. But the 29-cap international insists he tries to vary his game. He added: “Sometimes I also try to go outside or I try to give an earlier cross. Then they also have to adapt to what I am going to do next time.