Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks to close down teammate Kostas Tsimikas during a training session and press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2024/25 round of 16 second leg match at AXA Melwood Training Centre on March 10, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League clash against PSG.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s seismic Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds take a 1-0 aggregate lead into the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield after a smash-and-grab win in the French capital last week. Arne Slot’s visitors conceded 27 shots, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker delivering a magnificent performance and pulling off nine saves. Then in the 87th minute, just 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute, Harvey Elliott hit PSG with a sucker-punch to give Liverpool a precious advantage.

Yet the Reds know the tie is far from over. They are wary of the threat PSG pose and Liverpool will have to improve from their 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend. Arne Slot had to have stern words with his troops at half-time as they trailed before producing a comeback courtesy of a Darwin Nunez strike and two Mo Salah penalties.

Liverpool underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the return game against PSG. And in good news, Cody Gakpo was involved. The forward, who has scored 16 goals and is the club’s second-top scorer this season, has missed the Reds’ past two games - and four of their previous six - with an ankle injury. But he was rubbing shoulders with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - and could be an option from the bench.

The only senior players who were not involved were hamstrung duo Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley. Tyler Morton was also not involved as he battles back from shoulder surgery. There was a call-up for 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, though, after he came off the bench in Liverpool under-21s’ 1-1 draw against West Ham yesterday. James McConnell started that game and was also in training with the senior squad.

Liverpool head coach Slot will provide an injury update on Gakpo when he speaks to the media later today.