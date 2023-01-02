Liverpool confirmed team for the Premier League clash against Brentford.

Liverpool’s latest signing Cody Gakpo. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpol team for the first fixture of 2023 away at Brentford.

And there is no Cody Gakpo in the squad. The forward has arrived from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million but has not bee registered in time to face the Bees.

The Reds make three changes from the 2-1 win over Leicester City. Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip in defence, while Fabinho - who was absent against Leicester for the birth of his child - comes in for Jordan Henderson, who is not in the match-day squad. The Liverpool captain has concussion.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertso is on the bench after suffering a knock against Leicester. Kostas Tsimikas instead starts at left-back.

Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) remain unavailable, along with long-term absentees Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo.

Curtis Jones returns to the squad, however.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.