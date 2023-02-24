The Liverpool forward was there to cheer on his former side during their Europa League knockout game against Sevilla.

Cody Gakpo made an emotional return to his former club PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night as he finally got a chance to say goodbye to the fans following his January move to Liverpool.

Granted permission by Jurgen Klopp, the Dutch forward flew out to see Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side as they took on Europa League-specialists Sevilla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A two-nil win on the night wasn’t enough to secure qualification as Sevilla already held a three-goal advantage from the first leg.

Gakpo was allowed onto the pitch to enjoy a farewell from the fans, who in turn serenaded him with chants and applause, as well as a giant flag of the 23-year-old in what was a perfect tribute.

Having developed through their youth system from 2007 and managed 55 goals in 159 games before departing for Liverpool in the January window for a fee around £35m.

Advertisement