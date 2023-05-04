‘Completely lost’ - Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool’s most consistent player this season

Jurgen Klopp is in full agreement that Alisson Becker has been Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season.

The goalkeeper earned plenty of plaudits after the Reds earned a fifth successive victory in Wednesday night’s 1-0 triumph over Fulham. Alisson made a fine stop to thwart a curling Harry Wilson effort in the first half before making another excellent save when Carlos Vinicius was repelled in the second period.

Liverpool look set to miss out on the Premier League top four having been well below their best for much of the season. They’re now four points behind Manchester United - but have played two games more with only four fixtures remaining.

Yet Alisson is one of the few players at Anfield who has performed to the level of expectation required and Klopp admitted after the win against Fulham that the Reds would have been ‘lost’ without the Brazil international.

Asked if Alisson has been Liverpool’s most consistent player, Klopp replited: “Absolutely, I've said [that] a couple of times. He was really touched that we got a clean sheet tonight, it's that long ago. He kept a clean sheet for us, especially in that situation, there were a few others, but especially in that situation. So, yeah, he is for sure the most consistent player we have this season. That's actually not bad news, it's good news, because if we are not in a great shape and the level of the goalie drops as well then we would have been completely lost.

