Liverpool have so far had two bids turned down for Romeo Lavia.

Romeo Lavia is reportedly in line to start for Southampton's 2023-24 season opening - despite being pursued by Liverpool.

The Reds have already saw two offers rebuffed for the midfielder, with the Saints holding out for £50 million.

But with Jurgen Klopp's side aiming to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, a third bid is supposedly being prepared.

Southampton suffered Premier League relegation last term, although Lavia was one of their standout players as he made 33 appearances in all competitions.

The Saints start the Championship campaign with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday this evening. Manager Russell Martin has already confirmed that Lavia will be part of the visitors' squad but is unsure as to whether the Belgium international will remain on the south coast when the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

And according to Belgian-based reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia will feature from the outset against Wednesday.