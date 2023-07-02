Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly signed his Liverpool contract.

That’s according to Italian Fabrizio Romano as the Reds edge closer to announcing their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool opted to trigger Szoboszlai’s £60.1 million release clause installed in his RB Leipzig contract. Jurgen Klopp’s side’s salvo to recruit the midfielder has come at breakneck speed after interest first emerged on Wednesday.

The Hungary international arrived on Merseyside yesterday and has undergone a successful medical. Now it is said that Szoboszlai has put pen to paper until 2028 although there will be no option to extend the initial deal.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Dominik Szoboszlai has just signed the official contract. He’s new Liverpool player on long term deal valid until June 2028 — no option included. €70m release clause triggered on Friday. Medical tests successfully completed. Here we go since yesterday, confirmed.”

Szoboszlai will follow Alexis Mac Allister through the Liverpool arrival door.

