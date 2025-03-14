Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Slot goes in search of winning his first trophy since taking over as Reds head coach. But the Dutchman will not be able to call upon the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool aim to win the competition for a record-extending 11th time.

The right-back was forced off in the second half of the Reds’ penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 second leg earlier this week. He suffered a suspected ankle injury and is out - but is expected to be back before the end of the season. Slot said: “Trent is not available. He will not be at the final but is still to be assessed. I do expect him back before end of the season.”

Ibrahima Konate also had to come off in extra-time against PSG. However, Slot expects the centre-back to be back in training today. The Dutchman added: “ Ibou Konate didn't train yesterday as it was a day off and the day before was recovery. I expect him to train today.”

Meanwhile, Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley is still not ready to come back from a hamstring injury. Joe Gomez is sidelined for the long-term with his own hamstring complaint and had surgery last month. Tyler Morton is still recovering from a shoulder operation.