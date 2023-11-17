Uruguay's forward Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Argentina and Uruguay at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez was on target yet again as Uruguay earned another historic victory over Argentina during the early hours of Friday morning.

Nunez played a talismanic role to help Marcelo Bielsa's side earn a 2-1 victory over Brazil last month. He recorded a goal and assist as Uruguay defeated the five-time World Cup winners for the first time in 21 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now La Celeste have beaten the reigning World Cup champions Argentina. They earned a 2-0 triumph in Buenos Aires, with Nunez firing home in the 87th minute to wrap up all three points. The success ended Argentina's unblemished start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Uruguay up to second in the table.

Nunez carried on the scintillating form he's displayed for Liverpool this season, having scored seven times and registered six assists. Uruguayan newspaper El Pais gave the 24-year-old's performance an 8/10. The comment on his performance said: "In the first half he had a very clear chance of scoring when he went one-on-one against Dibu Martínez. His shot was lost close to the hair. In the complement, he had revenge and did not fail. He made it 2-0. Very committed putting pressure on the last Albiceleste line."

El Pais reported after the game that Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, was left angry 'with the young people' of his side.

Meanwhile, La Red 21 reported how Nunez was a 'constant danger' throughout the encounter to defeat Liverpool team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.

Advertisement

Advertisement