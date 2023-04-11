Constantine Hatzidakis breaks silence amid ‘elbow’ on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Constantine Hatzidakis is being investigated after an alleged elbow on Andy Robertson during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Constantine Hatzidakis says he’s prepared for whatever the outcome after allegedly elbowing Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The assistant referee appeared to strike Robertson during half-time of the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating while an investigation by the Football Association is being carried out.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Daily Mail, at his south London home, Hatzidakis said: “Whatever happens, happens. There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can’t talk about what happened.”

Background

Video footage showed that Robertson was seemingly elbowed by Hadzidakis shortly after the half-time whistle went. It led to Robertson and several of his Liverpool team-mates remonstrating with referee Paul Tierney. Robertson, who was booked after the incident, reportedly said in the tunnel: ‘The linesman has just elbowed me in the throat’ per Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves.

A statement from the Premier League referees’ body, the PGMOL, said: “PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves while the Football Association investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

What Jurgen Klopp said

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I didn’t see it. Now obviously I have time to watch it but I didn’t, just because I cannot give you the answers. I didn’t see it. I heard the pictures speak for themselves. I cannot say anymore. I didn’t see a bit."

Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shakes hands with Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 09, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What the experts say

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: “We don't know what's happened. We are going off what we see and presume. Only he can answer that. We can only speculate and I'm loathed to do that because of the ramifications it can have for Constantine Hatzidakis, Andy Robertson and football in general.

“You look at the different angles, you have to be careful that you don't start speculating and end up thinking and putting yourself in his head, asking why did this and this happen? You have to go through the facts and see what happens.

“What is interesting is that the PGMOL have said they are going to come out and review it. They will speak to the relevant parties. They will be able to speak to Constantine Hatzidakis very quickly as he is one of their members. I'd be stunned if they didn't try to speak to him after the game, as soon as he showered and changed! Time is of the essence, people need to know what has happened. When we have drilled down into that, it's the next stage of the process.

“I think, without doubt, the PGMOL and Howard Webb will speak to Hatzidakis, ascertain his view and thoughts and how he feels. The FA have already said they will speak to him and Andy Robertson on Sunday and Monday. It's just a matter of following the process.”

