‘Could happen’ - sporting director breaks silence on Liverpool-linked midfielder’s future

Khephren Thuram was a transfer target for Liverpool earlier in the window.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has admitted that Khephren Thuram could depart the club this summer.

Thuram was heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool earlier in the transfer window. However, the Reds opted to swoop for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively for a combined fee of £95 million.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain in the market for another midfielder to replace the departed Jordan Henderson and impending exit of Fabinho, though. Romeo Lavia is who Liverpool have set their sights on and had a bid of £37 million turned down - with Southampton holding out for around £50 million.

Thuram was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year last season, registering two goals and eight assists from 48 appearances for a Nice side that finished ninth in the table. Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

And while Nice want to keep hold of Thuram, a sale has not been ruled out. Via France Bleu Azur, Ghisolfi said: “Thuram and Todibo are coveted. We hope to keep all of our vital players, but we’ve never tied players down. If all parties are satisfied, a departure could happen."

