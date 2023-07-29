Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has admitted that Khephren Thuram could depart the club this summer.

Thuram was heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool earlier in the transfer window. However, the Reds opted to swoop for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively for a combined fee of £95 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side remain in the market for another midfielder to replace the departed Jordan Henderson and impending exit of Fabinho, though. Romeo Lavia is who Liverpool have set their sights on and had a bid of £37 million turned down - with Southampton holding out for around £50 million.

Thuram was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year last season, registering two goals and eight assists from 48 appearances for a Nice side that finished ninth in the table. Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.