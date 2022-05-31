Supporters who attended the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris describe the ‘heavy-handed approach’ by French police and how they have ‘heard these lies before’ after French authorities tried to blame fraudulent tickets on an ‘industrial scale’.

Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final have described how the ‘shambolic’ scenes outside the Stade de France ‘could have been as bad as the Hillsborough disaster’.

Saturday’s European showpiece against Real Madrid in Paris was marred by ugly scenes before and after the encounter with Kopites being tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by French police.

Kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes and French authorities have tried to pin the blame on the late arrivals of fans and that the policing tactics were due to fraudulent tickets on an ‘industrial scale’.

Uefa has launched an independent investigation into what happened.

Our sister title, The Yorkshire Post, has been speaking to supporters who were present - some of who survived the Hillsborough disaster.