Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted he couldn’t believe how Liverpool failed to score in the first half of their victory over Leicester City.

The Reds moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup win a 3-1 triumph over the Foxes at Anfield. Yet the home side had to battle from behind for a fifth time in seven games this season after Kasey McAteer opened the scoring for Leicester inside just three minutes.

Liverpool dominated afterwards, with Ben Doak hitting the crossbar and Cody Gakpo having a header cleared off the line before the interval. But the Reds pressed their foot on the gas in the second period, with Gakpo equalising before a Dominik Szoboszlai thunderbolt put them ahead. Diogo Jota then put the shine on the triumph with a clever backheel in the 89th minute.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Klopp said: "It was not the best start, it was actually the opposite. We had big chances in the first half and couldn't believe we didn't score.

"Leicester are a good side and very well set up. Minute by minute we turned it around and it was a good performance. There were so many little stories.