Oliver Glasner believes that Crystal Palace deserved to become the first team in the Premier League this season to defeat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss against the Eagles, which has massively dented their title hopes. Eberechi Eze netted the only goal in the 14th minute while Jean-Philippe Mateta saw an effort cleared off the line by Andy Robertson before half-time.

Liverpool missed several chances in the second half, with Curtis Jones spurning a one-on-one opportunity while Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah had attempts kept out.

And while Glasner knew the visitors rode their luck at times, he toasted a famous win to ease any fears of Palace being dragged into a relegation battle. The Selhurst Park supremo said: “Our first-half was really brilliant, how we played, how we defended, also the confidence we had in possession. What a goal we scored, really amazing here at Anfield.

“I think what was perfect was our desire, our passion, our spirit, because in the second-half there was so much pressure from Liverpool and we defended.

“I don't know – a leg here, a leg there, and with every single cell in their bodies they defended, and we got the reward, so congrats to the team for this performance today.

“I think in the second-half we didn't have the ball for many minutes, but in the first-half we had a quick ball movement, playing quick, one or two touches, switch them from left to right,” Glasner said. “Because they always press, and when you have this, you get the gaps, you get the space

“But it's not that easy, and the players did it really well today. It was three or four situations where we opened the middle, where they could pass and turn, and then it was immediately dangerous. But we had a great mentality, and at the end we had Dean [Henderson], who saved two or three times.

“In some situations, you need the luck, but it's the same: you don't get it as a gift, you have to deserve it. I think the players deserved it, because it was this spirit, and it's an experience I got over 30 years in football.