Liverpool have another rapid turnaround as they prepare for their third game in seven days when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule and had to dig deep to earn a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening. Jurgen Klopp's men were far from their free-flowing best but the Anfield chief saluted a mature performance at Bramall Lane.

However, Liverpool now have little more than two days to prepare for the clash against Palace. The Reds can move top of the table with a fourth successive with at Selhurst Park, although the table is something Klopp will scarcely be thinking of. The Eagles are looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, which means they're 14th in the table.

Both sides have some key players missing for the game, while there are some injury doubts. Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the team news for the Reds and Palace.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on February 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Palace vs Liverpool team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Tyrick Mitchell - out The left-back limped off in the first half for Palace in their loss to Bournemouth. Given the swift turnaround, he's unlikely to be risked. Photo: Nathan Stirk

3 . Rob Holding - out The former Arsenal defender has made just one appearance for Palace after suffering an ankle injury and won't be back until the end of the month.