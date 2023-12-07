Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news: 12 players out and three doubts for Premier League clash - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace
Liverpool have another rapid turnaround as they prepare for their third game in seven days when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (12.30 GMT).
The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule and had to dig deep to earn a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening. Jurgen Klopp's men were far from their free-flowing best but the Anfield chief saluted a mature performance at Bramall Lane.
However, Liverpool now have little more than two days to prepare for the clash against Palace. The Reds can move top of the table with a fourth successive with at Selhurst Park, although the table is something Klopp will scarcely be thinking of. The Eagles are looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, which means they're 14th in the table.
Both sides have some key players missing for the game, while there are some injury doubts. Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the team news for the Reds and Palace.