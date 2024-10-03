Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Crystal Palace fixture in the Premier League at Selhurst Park

Liverpool aim to head into the international break top of the Premier League table.

A victory over Crystal Palace will ensure that the Reds are setting the pace during the second hiatus of the 2024-25 season. Arne Slot has made a fine start to life as Anfield head coach, with Liverpool moving to the summit of the top flight with a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

They then made it five successive triumphs in all competitions with a 2-0 success over Bologna in the Champions League. Attention now turns back to the Premier League when the Reds make the trip to Palace on Saturday (12.30 BST). In contrast to Liverpool, the Eagles have endured a difficult opening and are yet to win any of their six league games, having been defeated 2-1 by Everton last time out.

But Slot will know that the Reds are in for a difficult afternoon at Selhurst Park and wasn’t completely satisfied with the performance against Bologna.

Ahead of the Palace game, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

Crystal Palace injury news

Chris Richards - out

The Palace defender has a hamstring injury and is expected to be absent for the next few weeks.

Rob Holding - out

The former Arsenal defender has been banished from the first team and forced to train with the under-21s.

Chieck Doucoure - out

The midfielder, previously linked with Liverpool, has an issue with a tendon on his toe and is out of action.

Chadi Riad - out

The summer signing from Barcelona is absent with a knee injury for a prolonged period.

Matheus Franca - potential return

The attacking midfielder has yet to feature this season but is back in training and expected to be part of the match-day squad.

Liverpool injury news

Harvey Elliott - out

The attacking midfielder is still recovering from a fractured foot. He’s still several weeks away from being fit. Elliott netted the winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory in the fixture last season.

Federico Chiesa - doubt

The winger was absent for the Bologna win after sustaining an issue in training before the game. Chiesa will be assessed ahead of the Palace encounter.