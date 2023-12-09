Register
BREAKING
Palace vs Liverpool team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesPalace vs Liverpool team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Palace vs Liverpool team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool early team news: two new major doubts emerge with 11 already ruled out - gallery

Liverpool and Crystal Palace injury news.

By Will Rooney
Published 9th Dec 2023, 08:18 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT

Liverpool can move to the top of the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace today (12.30 GMT).

A win for the Reds at Selhurst Park will see them leapfrog Arsenal and pile on the pressure. But Jurgen Klopp won't be underestimating Palace despite having won only one of their previous eight league games. Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest on the injury front.

The left-back limped off in the first half for Palace in their loss to Bournemouth. Given the swift turnaround, he's unlikely to be risked.

1. Tyrick Mitchell - out

The left-back limped off in the first half for Palace in their loss to Bournemouth. Given the swift turnaround, he's unlikely to be risked. Photo: Nathan Stirk

The former Arsenal defender has made just one appearance for Palace after suffering an ankle injury and won't be back until the end of the month.

2. Rob Holding - out

The former Arsenal defender has made just one appearance for Palace after suffering an ankle injury and won't be back until the end of the month.

The tricky Palace winger has missed the previous two games and the clash with Liverpool is likely to come too soon.

3. Eberechi Eze - out

The tricky Palace winger has missed the previous two games and the clash with Liverpool is likely to come too soon. Photo: Getty

Palace's 2022-23 Player of the Season was linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer. However, an Achilles injury means he likely won't feature for the rest of the season.

4. Cheick Doucoure - out

Palace's 2022-23 Player of the Season was linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer. However, an Achilles injury means he likely won't feature for the rest of the season.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueTeam newsCrystal PalaceArsenal