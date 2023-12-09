Liverpool can move to the top of the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace today (12.30 GMT).
A win for the Reds at Selhurst Park will see them leapfrog Arsenal and pile on the pressure. But Jurgen Klopp won't be underestimating Palace despite having won only one of their previous eight league games. Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest on the injury front.
1. Tyrick Mitchell - out
The left-back limped off in the first half for Palace in their loss to Bournemouth. Given the swift turnaround, he's unlikely to be risked. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Rob Holding - out
The former Arsenal defender has made just one appearance for Palace after suffering an ankle injury and won't be back until the end of the month.
3. Eberechi Eze - out
The tricky Palace winger has missed the previous two games and the clash with Liverpool is likely to come too soon. Photo: Getty
4. Cheick Doucoure - out
Palace's 2022-23 Player of the Season was linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer. However, an Achilles injury means he likely won't feature for the rest of the season.