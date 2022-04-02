Liverpool continue to breathe down the neck of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Curtis Jones after he’s substituted during Liverpool’s defeat of Watford. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp allayed fears over Curtis Jones’ injury after he came off in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Watford.

The midfielder was withdrawn in the 62nd minute for Fabinho, having requested treatment moments earlier.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp revealed that Jones was asking for strapping having twisted is ankle but doesn’t see the academy product’s issue as a concern.

The Liverpool boss said: “I’m not sure if it’s a concern. He twisted his ankle and wanted strapping.

“We wanted to change anyway.”

Meanwhile, Joel Matip was forced to receive strapping to his forehead.

Although Klopp revealed that the centre-back had a lump that resembled a “golf ball” he was fine otherwise.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Joel Matip after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Watford. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 22nd minute - which was his 20th goal of the season.

Then Fabinho rounded off the victory in the dying embers from the penalty spot after Jota was wrestled down in the penalty box.